Only WHEN I CALL YOUR NAME

This is a capture of the last pick from my peach tree. Christine forgot the peaches on the kitchen table overnight.

The next morning, from Max’s cupboard of play things , Smurfs started coming out one by one to see if the peaches were worth eating. Papa Smurf who had their names on his book was leading them along. When they came close enough, Papa Smurf put his hand up and all the Smurfs stopped. Then he opened his book and said: “ These are the rules of the day: you will go one by one as I call your names, have one bite and go back to Smurf Village. There you will find a book with Mama Smurf, you will write in it what you think of these peaches. When the last of you has had his bite I will follow you to Mama Smurf, read your comments and will tell you whether to go back for more or not.

When all were gone, Christine put the peaches in the fridge and by noon we had eaten them all. We did not have any feedback from the Smurfs because they never came back I wonder why because the peaches tasted delicious to us.

