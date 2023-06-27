SUNGLASSES CAN REVEAL SECRETS

Clean sunglasses can reveal a lot of things. Here is me, Max and Christine relaxing over a coffee.

Story of the day:

Jean-Pierre (my son), Ian (my son-in-law) organized a camping weekend with family and close friends some weeks ago. Christine and I decided to give them a surprise and in the morning of the first full day when only the males were there – the females and children besides Max joined later – we went to the camping site for a surprise visit. We were welcomed with coffee and biscuits. My son’s sunglasses provided a great means of taking a good shot at me, Max and Christine.

