SUNGLASSES CAN REVEAL SECRETS by sangwann
SUNGLASSES CAN REVEAL SECRETS

Clean sunglasses can reveal a lot of things. Here is me, Max and Christine relaxing over a coffee.
Story of the day:
Jean-Pierre (my son), Ian (my son-in-law) organized a camping weekend with family and close friends some weeks ago. Christine and I decided to give them a surprise and in the morning of the first full day when only the males were there – the females and children besides Max joined later – we went to the camping site for a surprise visit. We were welcomed with coffee and biscuits. My son’s sunglasses provided a great means of taking a good shot at me, Max and Christine.
Great story and wonderful reflections, even Max is taking a shot ;-)
June 27th, 2023  
