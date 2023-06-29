4516 - 29.06.2023

Took this shot the past weekend when we were out on the Sliema sea front to enjoy the evening. You can’t miss the tower cranes, they are all over the island despite the cry of most of our countrymen against excessive development.

We have opened our personal season last weekend starting to go out every evening, meet friends and sitting on one of the benches on the Sliema Seafront enjoying the breeze, gossiping and watching the world go by. Tuesday was the first day we started the swimming season which will continue everyday till the end of September approx. Now it’s time to leave everything and go to swim.

