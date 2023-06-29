Previous
4516 - 29.06.2023 by sangwann
Photo 4516

4516 - 29.06.2023

Took this shot the past weekend when we were out on the Sliema sea front to enjoy the evening. You can’t miss the tower cranes, they are all over the island despite the cry of most of our countrymen against excessive development.
We have opened our personal season last weekend starting to go out every evening, meet friends and sitting on one of the benches on the Sliema Seafront enjoying the breeze, gossiping and watching the world go by. Tuesday was the first day we started the swimming season which will continue everyday till the end of September approx. Now it’s time to leave everything and go to swim.
Thank you so very much for all your views, comments and fav's. They are very much appreciated.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, sounds like the perfect place to meet up with friends.
June 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise