HELLO. IT’S ME, SNUGS

Actually my human mum named me Snuggles, but everyone in the family calls me Snugs for short. Maybe that’s because my legs are short, I don’t know. My human Nannu has just taken me out for a walk. I hate walking but I will not tell him because he wouldn’t take me out to do my needs. I love my human nannu but sometimes he angers me because he never takes me where I want to go and it is always a tug-of-war between us two – if I go to the left, he pulls me with that odious leash to go to the right. If I want to go to the right he always pulls me towards the left.

But I like teasing him especially when he tries to take a picture of me with his mobile or camera. When he points the thing at me I always turn my head the other way. Heqq, this time he was faster than me.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.