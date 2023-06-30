Previous
HELLO. IT’S ME, SNUGS by sangwann
Actually my human mum named me Snuggles, but everyone in the family calls me Snugs for short. Maybe that’s because my legs are short, I don’t know. My human Nannu has just taken me out for a walk. I hate walking but I will not tell him because he wouldn’t take me out to do my needs. I love my human nannu but sometimes he angers me because he never takes me where I want to go and it is always a tug-of-war between us two – if I go to the left, he pulls me with that odious leash to go to the right. If I want to go to the right he always pulls me towards the left.
But I like teasing him especially when he tries to take a picture of me with his mobile or camera. When he points the thing at me I always turn my head the other way. Heqq, this time he was faster than me.
Dione Giorgio

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous portrait of a beautiful dog! Love the monologue¬
June 30th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Snugs is very cute and very smart Nannu
June 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful shot of Snuggles, fun to read your narrative.
June 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
June 30th, 2023  
Wylie ace
A lovely pooch. Clearly you have an agreeable relationship .
June 30th, 2023  
