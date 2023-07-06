Previous
WHICH ONE? BUT WHICH ONE? by sangwann
Photo 4523

WHICH ONE? BUT WHICH ONE?

Which one shall I post? Oh, what a headache!
A couple of Saturdays ago we went to Valletta in the evening for a night out there. Walking up to the city centre from where I parked my car we passed by this narrow street - one of many - and that is when my mobile came handy. At home I tried it in b&w and then some sepia tones. Further faffing gave me the picture on the left which I liked but was not sure if it would be appreciated by people who have never seen the place. So on the left I have included the same scene after I had edited it to sepia tones.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
For me, definitely the one on the right.
July 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
A beautiful scene, but I too prefer the one on the right.
July 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise