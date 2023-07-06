WHICH ONE? BUT WHICH ONE?

Which one shall I post? Oh, what a headache!

A couple of Saturdays ago we went to Valletta in the evening for a night out there. Walking up to the city centre from where I parked my car we passed by this narrow street - one of many - and that is when my mobile came handy. At home I tried it in b&w and then some sepia tones. Further faffing gave me the picture on the left which I liked but was not sure if it would be appreciated by people who have never seen the place. So on the left I have included the same scene after I had edited it to sepia tones.