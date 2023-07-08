SUMMER TIME IS FUN TIME

Start of the festa season in Sliema and its surrounding villages began last weekend with the feast of the parish of The Sacred Heart of Mary. The religious connotations are almost non-existant nowadays though the procession with the statue of The Holy Mary still takes place on the Sunday and the church ceremonies still go on.

My sister suggested we go to watch the fireworks on Saturday night so I asked Christine whether she would agree to go. Then I texted my sister “Christine said OK. And my camera agreed to go, too.” At the Ferries in Sliema , the best place to watch the fireworks . Throngs of people were going round, talking, eating take away food or listening to the band which was playing popular music from the bandstand waiting for the fireworks to begin.

In this collage I have tried to give a glimpse of what was going on. More pictures to follow.

Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.