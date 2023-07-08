Previous
SUMMER TIME IS FUN TIME by sangwann
Photo 4525

SUMMER TIME IS FUN TIME

Start of the festa season in Sliema and its surrounding villages began last weekend with the feast of the parish of The Sacred Heart of Mary. The religious connotations are almost non-existant nowadays though the procession with the statue of The Holy Mary still takes place on the Sunday and the church ceremonies still go on.
My sister suggested we go to watch the fireworks on Saturday night so I asked Christine whether she would agree to go. Then I texted my sister “Christine said OK. And my camera agreed to go, too.” At the Ferries in Sliema , the best place to watch the fireworks . Throngs of people were going round, talking, eating take away food or listening to the band which was playing popular music from the bandstand waiting for the fireworks to begin.
In this collage I have tried to give a glimpse of what was going on. More pictures to follow.
Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fun time of the year for everyone. Fabulous shots giving us a glimpse of all the happenings there. Amazing to see so many people out and about.
July 8th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful night shots gathered together in this effective collage
July 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful scenes!
July 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise