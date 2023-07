FIREWORKS (5)

Don't these look like palm trees? Or am I dreaming?

More fireworks shots from the Sacra Cuor parish festa. I chose these two pictures to show them together because to me they look like palm trees. I don’t know if it was intentional or otherwise but being different I thought they would make a nice addition to my story..

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for all the fav's on yesterday's picture - very muchappreciated.