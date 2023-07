VIVE LE TOUR

I have been following on tv the Tour de France since my early 20's, rarely missing a single stage.

This year the Tour is even more exciting with two fantastic cyclists, Vingegard and Pocagar battling for every single second of time.

These are two very bad shots I took of yesterday's stage. But these are just preludes to the picture I intend to post tomorrow.

Thank you very much for your views, for your beautiful comments and for all the fav's on yesterday's shot.