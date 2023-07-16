VIVE LE TOUR (2)

Those who follow bicycle competitions can tell about the crazy fanatics that go to watch in person the bikers passing by at great speed. They normally have all sorts of flags and poster messages and some go further by putting on silly or carnival cloths. But this guy went a bit further the day before yesterday, he chased the athletes (many others do) but to make sure he is noticed he pulled down his pants to show his behind. I never saw something so funny like this so I took note of the race progress at the time so I could go back and take a shot of him to show to my friends. It took me quite some time to get the right picture on the screen but finally managed this shot. A slight edit on the computer helped in highlighting him. By the way, in another quick focus on him a bit later, the photographer showed that the pants were only down at the back and the front was well covered.

Many thanks for your views and comments on yesterday's picture.