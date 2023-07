MAX RELAX

Posting a quick picture from my daughter's house. This is Max relaxing on his home's sofa.

We are going through an inferno these last days with power cuts across the whole country. We had a power cut three days ago from app 6.00pm to 4.30am of the next day. Yesterday it started around 11.00pm and is still on. We're suffering from lack of sleep due to the heat, we wash in hot water and more inconveniences. Today the weather has cooled a bit.