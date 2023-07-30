HORNET ON THE ATTACK

This shot was taken more than a month ago when the peach tree still had fruit on it. This hornet and at least another one had been coming and going to the garden everyday and going around the peaches looking for grub and I decided to take a shot of it. After a few attempts I managed to take this shot. We have been told to stay away from them as they are very dangerous and Christine, who is the family fruit picker was continuously afraid of them – and so was I on those days when I helped her. We have also been told not to spray them with insect killers because they would attack us and to report to the respective authorities if we see their hives. These insects are new to Malta and have caused a lot of damage to Malta’s honey production because they attack and kill bees. In fact I haven’t seen a single bee in my garden this year unless the flying photobomber below the hornet is a bee.

Btw, yesterday was fireworks day for Balluta church (I mentioned the festa yesterday). At 11.15pm I got fed up waiting for them to start and we left for home. On the way we heard the fireworks going but it was too late to go back. Besides they don't do much fireworks during that feast. Today is the solemnity of the feast when their are church celebrations ending with a procession along some of the streets of the parish. We will not be going.