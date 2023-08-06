MALTESE NOUGAT SELLER

This is a common sight during festa time. And this guy is present at every festa with his stall selling nougats. I did not buy one but I will later on during Summer because I love it. Stalls like this selling Maltese food products used to fill the spaces available for sellers at festas. Nowadays everybody is selling burgers with chips, hot dogs and other junk food. Life has changed from the old days.

Was very disappointed yesterday evening. I had everything prepared to go take shoots of the fireworks of the San Gwann festa (my home town for many years now); in my car luggage booth I had prepared the tripod and mounted the camera on it at the ready because where I was going to photograph the event was pitch dark last year and I could not see what I was doing why the fireworks continued unabated. But this year, after all that heat, we had very strong winds which had all fireworks displays of several parishes in Malta to be cancelled. The funny thing is that my daughter, her husband, their son, Max together with Snuggles (their dog) went to spend the weekend in Gozo because he is very scared of fireworks.

