Previous
SUMMER NIGHTS by sangwann
Photo 4555

SUMMER NIGHTS

Another shot from Friday before last. Enlarge for best view.
Some people choose to go to the beach to spend their evening during Summer days, either for a quiet relaxed evening away from the crowds, to have a BBQ evening, or for a night swim . In this collage I have tried to capture the feeling. As for me and Christine, our frequent routine is to dress up, go to the promenade to a particular place where we meet friends, sit on benches and pass the time chatting.
Thank you so much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav;s on yesterday's picture.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
what a beautiful place to spend the evening
August 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely place for an evening and a nice collage
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise