SUMMER NIGHTS

Another shot from Friday before last. Enlarge for best view.

Some people choose to go to the beach to spend their evening during Summer days, either for a quiet relaxed evening away from the crowds, to have a BBQ evening, or for a night swim . In this collage I have tried to capture the feeling. As for me and Christine, our frequent routine is to dress up, go to the promenade to a particular place where we meet friends, sit on benches and pass the time chatting.

