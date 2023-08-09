WHO HAS MONEY TO THROW AWAY?

Best viewed enlarged. Shot posted completely SOOC apart from enlarging several times.

I think this is the best shot from my Friday before last series. Notwithstanding the long distance away this casino which is at the opposite tip of Balluta Bay came out perfectly focused.

The Casino is the Dragonara Casino which today occupies the summer residence of Marquis Scicluna and his family. The palace was built in 1870 and although it has been converted to a casino it still retains its outdoor original features. Below it, in white light, is one of the restaurants in the expansive grounds of the palace. On the grounds of the palace there is now also the large Westin Dragonara Five Star Resort (not in picture).

