Previous
Photo 4561
PEEKING OUT
The other day on one of my walks, I saw this lovely tree peeking out over a stone fence. It looks lovely and I thought it was worth taking a picture of.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
1
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana
ace
Well worth taking a photo of, such beautiful flowers and light.
August 13th, 2023
