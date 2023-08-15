Previous
HI THERE by sangwann
HI THERE

Took this shot with my mobile a few days ago.

This guy is a relative of my wife and of my sister. Guess who.
Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture very much appreciated.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Dawn ace
A nice candid
August 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous candid, just not sure about the relative of your wife Dione ;-)
August 15th, 2023  
