Previous
Photo 4564
LATEST FULL MOON
Shot taken on 1st August when it was full moon. Forgot all about it till it came up on my computer yesterday.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments on yesterday's picture. Btw it was me in yesterday's picture. I took a selfie while waiting for Max to come with me.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st August 2023 11:13pm
Diana
ace
Lovely moon shot.
August 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot.
August 16th, 2023
