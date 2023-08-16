Previous
LATEST FULL MOON by sangwann
LATEST FULL MOON

Shot taken on 1st August when it was full moon. Forgot all about it till it came up on my computer yesterday.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments on yesterday's picture. Btw it was me in yesterday's picture. I took a selfie while waiting for Max to come with me.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

@sangwann
Diana ace
Lovely moon shot.
August 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot.
August 16th, 2023  
