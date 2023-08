BARBECUE NIGHT

We were invited to my daughter's house for a bbq a few days ago. JP, my son, and family were invited too but Michaela, his daughter, had another place to go so she was the only one missing. Here is Ian, son-in-law at the bbq. He likes to cook on his off days from work and he always makes very good food to eat.

