Previous
SAME ZINNIA. SAME BEES by sangwann
Photo 4570

SAME ZINNIA. SAME BEES

That's what I think, at least. Shot taken on the same day as the one I showed yesterday, the zinnia is definitely the same, not sure about the bees.
Thank you very much for all the views, for the comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Great flying bee catch and pretty flower!
August 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely to catch a bee working and flying
August 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Love the incoming bee, beautiful shot.
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise