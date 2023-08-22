Sign up
Previous
Photo 4570
SAME ZINNIA. SAME BEES
That's what I think, at least. Shot taken on the same day as the one I showed yesterday, the zinnia is definitely the same, not sure about the bees.
Thank you very much for all the views, for the comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
eDorre
ace
Great flying bee catch and pretty flower!
August 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely to catch a bee working and flying
August 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Love the incoming bee, beautiful shot.
August 22nd, 2023
