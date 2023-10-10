Previous
THE PIGEONS WERE SMELLING THE SUNRISE by sangwann
Photo 4619

THE PIGEONS WERE SMELLING THE SUNRISE

Short break from our Livigno holiday.
Saturday before last I woke up at 5.00 a.m. to go and take some shots of sunrise from Ta’ Xbiex. It was still completely dark at the time but when the sky began to turn into blue the scenery was so beautiful.
As soon as the sky started to turn into blue the pigeons in the area started coming out of their holes and some came to rest on the lamp post nearest to me. I couldn’t resist a shot but only after they had settled down.
Thank you so much for all your visits, for your wonderful comments and for all the fav's. They are all very much appreciated.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
they sure seem to be waiting for the day to start, lovely shot of the silhouettes.
October 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool line up
October 10th, 2023  
