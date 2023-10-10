THE PIGEONS WERE SMELLING THE SUNRISE

Short break from our Livigno holiday.

Saturday before last I woke up at 5.00 a.m. to go and take some shots of sunrise from Ta’ Xbiex. It was still completely dark at the time but when the sky began to turn into blue the scenery was so beautiful.

As soon as the sky started to turn into blue the pigeons in the area started coming out of their holes and some came to rest on the lamp post nearest to me. I couldn’t resist a shot but only after they had settled down.

