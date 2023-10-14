Previous
NOT EVERYONE ENJOYS SUNBATHING

From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).
Breakfast taken and we soon we were off on a long coach trip to ……..? ( I will tell you in good time).
The cows were out grazing in a beautiful sunny day. Not all of them liked the sun, it seems. The one in the lower picture was shading under a tree. We saw many cows during our week in Livigno grazing on the mountains. Especially the lower picture was particularly interesting.
