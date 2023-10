ENJOYING THE SUN

From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).

Muottas Muragl was a great place to sit down and enjoy the sun for the people on those benches. At home we have more sun than we need so no sitting down for us; We went for a walk further up the mountain till we got to the peak. Not much of walk, by the way, only maybe 200 or 300 meters on a footpath.



