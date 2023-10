WHAT GOES UP COMES DOWN

From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).

Shot taken from the funicular on our way down from Muottas Muragl. I tried to be the first on the funicular to have some good views as we went down the mountain, but as you can see others preceeded me. Still I think I got a couple of good shots and the figures add scale to the view.

