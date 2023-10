TOWN CENTRE, SAN MORITZ

From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).

We spent some time at San Moritz town centre before returning to Livigno. I have been to the same part of San Moritz many years ago but it was all new to me except for the beautiful building in the bottom left picture which I recognized immediately and Christine remembered it too. Today the building serves as a school.

