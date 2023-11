LOW CLOUDS

Or is it mist?

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).

What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.

Low clouds, or mist, gave a magical look to the mountains as we travelled by coach to our first stop of the day – Valposchiavo.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.