WHERE THE GRASS IS REALLY GREENER by sangwann
Greetings, loved ones
Let's take a journey
I know a place
From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).
Where the grass is greener reflects the amount of rain that falls. And here are three shots I took from the coach on our way to Valposchiavo, a village I had never heard of. All the shots are connected to the water coming down the mountain side forming a rivulet along the plain
Do you see the gentleman fishing at this rivulet?
Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. Many more to come from this magnificent day.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details

Brian ace
I love the lush greens
November 2nd, 2023  
