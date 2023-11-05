AND THE FUN BEGINS

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).

What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.

We boarded the Bernina Express at Valposchiavo for a breathtaking ride along the most beautiful scenery I have ever seen. We didn’t take the whole trip but the part we took was the most exciting. These are two shots as we rounded one of the many curves.

Crossing the Alps in the Bernina Express certainly is one of the most spectacular ways to do it. Along the way, the Bernina Express rolls over the 65-metre-high Landwasser Viaduct, the signature structure of the Rhaetian Railway and the UNESCO World Heritage site. Altogether the train passes through 55 tunnels and over 196 bridges on its way from Chur to Tirano. Travellers are treated to marvellous sights during their journey, like the Montebello curve with a view of the Bernina massif, the Morteratsch glacier, the three lakes Lej Pitschen, Lej Nair and Lago Bianco, the Alp Grüm and the Brusio Circular Viaduct.

