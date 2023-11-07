Previous
OH NO! NOT ANOTHER COLLAGE by sangwann
OH NO! NOT ANOTHER COLLAGE

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).
What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.
Further on along the route after yesterday’s pictures there was more human activity. Mountain bikers were having a great buzz along the dirt paths and trekkers were having an amazing walk. And I was bl**dy sitting down in the train just watching. I was green with envy but it was so beautiful to see them having such a great time in the fresh clean air.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
I love your collages, it is also the only way to show as many of your photos as possible. Quite a lot of action going on in these shots.
November 7th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Your collages are always so interesting - and this one is no exception!
November 7th, 2023  
