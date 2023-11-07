OH NO! NOT ANOTHER COLLAGE

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).

What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.

Further on along the route after yesterday’s pictures there was more human activity. Mountain bikers were having a great buzz along the dirt paths and trekkers were having an amazing walk. And I was bl**dy sitting down in the train just watching. I was green with envy but it was so beautiful to see them having such a great time in the fresh clean air.

