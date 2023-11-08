MORTERATSCH GLACIER

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).

What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.

We had some time to walk around the locality of the Morteratsch train station. Our first option was to walk towards the glacier. From the flow of the water coming down from the glacier it was evident that the ice was melting and melting fast. Even when I came as close as I could to it, the shine on the ice made it even more evident. And no wonder, the sunshine was strong throughout our stay in Livigno and we could walk around in T-shirts except in the evenings when it cooled a bit.

