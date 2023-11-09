MORTERATSCH GLACIER

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).

What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.

This is as close as I was allowed to get to the glacier. Our time was limited and the Christine called me back so that we could be at the meeting place on time. I had intended to get as close to the glacier as I could but these things happen when you are not on your own.

