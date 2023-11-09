Previous
MORTERATSCH GLACIER by sangwann
Photo 4649

MORTERATSCH GLACIER

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).
What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.
This is as close as I was allowed to get to the glacier. Our time was limited and the Christine called me back so that we could be at the meeting place on time. I had intended to get as close to the glacier as I could but these things happen when you are not on your own.
Thank you so much for your looks comments and fav's on yesterday's picture
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise