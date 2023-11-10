Previous
THE FORCE OF THE RIVER by sangwann
THE FORCE OF THE RIVER

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).
What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.
The force of the water coming down from the Morteratsh Glacier increased threefold as it plunged down approx. 2 metres under a foot bridge near the Bernina Express train station where we got off the train that brought us here.
Later on today we leave for Gozo for the weekend. I may not be in the position to access the internet so may not be able to post or coment on your pictures.

Thanks a lot for all your visits, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
