END OF JOURNEY by sangwann
END OF JOURNEY

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).
What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.
Here are two last shots from a magnificent day.
The one on the left is at the middle of nowhere - living in a small overcrowded island, I don’t understand how people can live so secluded miles and miles away from other humans.
The shot on the right is at the outskirts of Livigno. The area is a camping site as you can see from the writings on the wall “Campeggio Lettizia”.
Tomorrow I will start a series of shots from those I took during our Gozo last weekend break.
Thank you very much for your looks comments and fav's on yestrday's picture.
Diana ace
What a wonderful way to end this lovely journey, I love these rural scenes and buildings. It was great being on your trip and seeing the sights through your eyes :-)
November 14th, 2023  
