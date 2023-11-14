END OF JOURNEY

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).

What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.

Here are two last shots from a magnificent day.

The one on the left is at the middle of nowhere - living in a small overcrowded island, I don’t understand how people can live so secluded miles and miles away from other humans.

The shot on the right is at the outskirts of Livigno. The area is a camping site as you can see from the writings on the wall “Campeggio Lettizia”.

Tomorrow I will start a series of shots from those I took during our Gozo last weekend break.

Thank you very much for your looks comments and fav's on yestrday's picture.