GOZO SUNRISE

Last Friday we went to Gozo for the weekend with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose, and my sister Mary Grace and her husband, Joe. A lovely relaxing weekend which passed very quickly.

Nothing to show for Friday. We only had time to talk, talk and talk at my sister’s second home until it was time to go out for dinner. We went to the same restaurant we go everytime we’re in Gozo and the owner who has become a great friend of ours was very happy to see us.

I had the intention to wake up early to go some place to capture the sunrise but decided against it in the last minute. However when I woke up in the morning I saw this lovely scene through the glass panes of a big door my sister has in the living room and snapped a quick number of photos. I liked the result.

