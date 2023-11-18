REMEMBERING THE FALLEN

Last Friday we went to Gozo for the weekend with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose, and my sister Mary Grace and her husband, Joe. A lovely relaxing weekend which passed very quickly.

On the monument for the fallen in World War II in Gozo, are the names of those Gozitans who lost their lives in the war. When the war started measures were taken in case there was an attempt to invade the island but all the continuous bombing attacks day after day were on Malta. Being mostly rural at the time the Gozitans who weren’t conscripted to serve in the forces weren’t as desperate for food as the Maltese but as you can see they had their own share of the fallen which is quite a number for a small island like Gozo.

