TIME FOR COFFEE

Last Friday we went to Gozo for the weekend with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose, and my sister Mary Grace and her husband, Joe. A lovely relaxing weekend which passed very quickly.
The Poppy Day commemoration finished and it was time for a coffee. So off we went to Piazza San Ġorġ (St George’s Square), a small square in front of St. George’s Basilica and which is full of eating/coffee shops with tables taking over the whole of the square except for a passage to allow people to reach the Basilica. Here people meet for a coffee and to spend some time chatting or watching the world go by (we did both). While on our table waiting for our coffee the shiny wine glasses of all sorts hanging above the counter attracted my attention and I took a shot of them. The lady in the picture is the owner or manager of the place.
Wylie ace @pusspup following your query the soldier is paying homage to those who lost their lives during the war.
