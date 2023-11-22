A QOLLA

Last Friday we went to Gozo for the weekend with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose, and my sister Mary Grace and her husband, Joe. A lovely relaxing weekend which passed very quickly.

Qolla means hill. An d this is the first time I learnt what the word in Maltese means because it is not spoken in modern language.

Before returning to Malta the ladies wanted to buy delicious Gozo cheeselets from a particular farm. So brother-in-law, packed the three of them in his car and off they went. My brother and I had some free time (yeah!) and we decided to go to Qbajjar not far from Marsalforn where we were to join the others later. And this is one of the shots I took. I think the hill is Il-Qolla l-Bajda (the White Hill). Another one, which is taller than this one and on which a statue of Christ has been built to mimic the one at Rio de Janiero is close by but cannot be seen from this angle.

