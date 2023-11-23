STORY IN PICTURES

Friday before last we went to Gozo for the weekend with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose, and my sister Mary Grace and her husband, Joe. A lovely relaxing weekend which passed very quickly.
While the others were shopping for cheeselets, my brother and I were walking along Qbajjar Bay until we saw this scene around 200 or 300 metres away. We both knew about this fortress because at some time it served as a disco. The rest is in the picture. And we walked to the fortress and finished gaping at the scene.
This brings to an end my pictures of a weekend in Gozo of the one before the last.
