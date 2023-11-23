Previous
STORY IN PICTURES by sangwann
Photo 4663

STORY IN PICTURES

Friday before last we went to Gozo for the weekend with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose, and my sister Mary Grace and her husband, Joe. A lovely relaxing weekend which passed very quickly.
While the others were shopping for cheeselets, my brother and I were walking along Qbajjar Bay until we saw this scene around 200 or 300 metres away. We both knew about this fortress because at some time it served as a disco. The rest is in the picture. And we walked to the fortress and finished gaping at the scene.
This brings to an end my pictures of a weekend in Gozo of the one before the last.
Many thanks for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Question arises abut what sort of restoration work is being referred to???
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise