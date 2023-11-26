SONDRIO

Back to our Livigno holiday. Day 5 ( 6th September, 2023).

Sondrio is the biggest town in the Valtellina valley. Either because we had little time to wonder around or, because of its size, I didn’t find the town centre very interesting. However these are two shots from those I took. On the left is the clock tower of the parish church of Sondrio and the other is the open air market which was interesting enough for Christine and Mary Grace. Not for me though.

Yesterday Max had his Confirmation at our Parish Church. I took my camera and took a few shots from a distance because professional photographers were in attendance. We had lunch at a nice restaurant later together with Ian's mum and family to celebrate.