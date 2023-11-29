APPLES, APPLES EVERYWHERE YOU LOOK

Our Livigno holiday. Day 5 ( 6th September, 2023).

If an apple a day keeps the doctor away what do millions and millions of apples do, starve a doctor for the lack of clients?

From Sondrio to our next stop, Tirano, over an hour’s drive by coach along the Valtellina valley. All the land was covered with orange trees wherever you looked, from the bottom of the valley up the slopes to the top of the lower mountains and along both sides. It was fantastic to see. I took many shots through the coach window but am posting just this one. It wasn’t yet the time for the trees to start their apple growing cycle unfortunately otherwise it might have been more amazing to see.

