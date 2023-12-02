SANTUARIO DELLA MADONNA DI TIRANO (3)

Our Livigno holiday. Day 5 ( 6th September, 2023).

According to tradition, the Virgin appeared to Mario Omodei, a Tirano resident, in 1504 at dawn, promising that the plague would end if a church were built in her honour in the place where she appeared - exactly where the Basilica was built later at the crossroads between Italy and Switzerland. In 1946, Pope Pius XII proclaimed the Blessed Virgin of Tirano “special heavenly patron of all of Valtellina” .

The chapel of the Apparition has always been the destination of pilgrimages, with the faithful coming from all over Europe.

Left picture is the Statue of Our lady on top of the altar in a chapel on one side of the basilica.

Right picture is a frontal picture of the basilica.

Middle picture shows the chapel of the Madonna where one can enter from one side of the altar to the exact place where the Madonna appeared to Omodei and after paying homage the person may go out from the other side.

I have taken many more pictures inside the basilica but I have to move on.

