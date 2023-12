HUNGRY EGRET

Once every week I like to go for a good walk along the Salini coast road, stopping at the Salini bird reserve to look for something interesting to capture. The egrets never disappoint me. I took three shots of this one, not necessary one after the other. He was searching for a free meal, If you look closely in the picture on the right he was successful in the end as he has a fish in his beak. Can you see it?

