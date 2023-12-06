Previous
SURPRISE, SURPRISE by sangwann
SURPRISE, SURPRISE

Once every week I like to go for a good walk along the Salini coast road, stopping at the Salini bird reserve to look for something interesting to capture.
I took this shot some weeks ago of this bird which was a long distance away. In fact the picture is enlarged several times. At the time I thought I was taking a shot at an egret because there was nothing new to capture. When I enlarged at home, to my enormous joy and surprise, I found out it was a Spoonbill, a bird I had never seen before in my life except in pictures taken by others. The bird is not native to Malta, so it was migrating south and I was lucky to find it while t having a stop for some rest.
Thank you very much for your views, for your kind comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Taffy ace
Wow -- what a great find!
December 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
How fabulous, great shot and lovely textures.
December 6th, 2023  
