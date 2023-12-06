SURPRISE, SURPRISE

Once every week I like to go for a good walk along the Salini coast road, stopping at the Salini bird reserve to look for something interesting to capture.

I took this shot some weeks ago of this bird which was a long distance away. In fact the picture is enlarged several times. At the time I thought I was taking a shot at an egret because there was nothing new to capture. When I enlarged at home, to my enormous joy and surprise, I found out it was a Spoonbill, a bird I had never seen before in my life except in pictures taken by others. The bird is not native to Malta, so it was migrating south and I was lucky to find it while t having a stop for some rest.

