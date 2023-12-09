THE COLOURS OF SAMPDORIA

Our Livigno holiday. Day 6 ( 7th September, 2023).

Most of you who have been friends with me for a long time would remember that I have a passion for professional cycling events. Mostly I love to watch on tv the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia and sometimes also the Vuelta of Spain. So as we entered Bormio I was excited to see this cycling team taking this curve on a gentle climb. The colours of the jerseys are very similar to those of the football club Sampdoria of Genoa, a prominent Italian football club. Now, I have searched on the internet and have been proved right. In fact, in 1946, a cycling / mountain biking club was formed for the supporters and follower of the Sampdoria Football Club.

