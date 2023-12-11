L’UOMO MISURA IL TEMPO

Our Livigno holiday. Day 6 ( 7th September, 2023).

Walking along the main street that leads to Bormio town centre. I saw this shop that sells spectacles, sunglasses and other items of interest in the corner between the two streets on the left. The sun dial on top of the entrance door attracted my attention and I took two shots: one of the shop front and another a closer capture of the sun dial. Below the dial there was written “L’uomo misura il tempo e il tempo misura l’uomo” I know Italian as well as I now English but I had to understand why this proverb. Looking it up on the interent I found this:

“L’uomo misura il tempo e il tempo misura l’uomo” is an Italian proverb that means “Man measures time and time measures man”. This proverb highlights the importance of time in human life. It suggests that humans measure time to keep track of their lives, but time also measures humans by showing how they spend their time. Time is a valuable resource that should be used wisely. It is a non-renewable resource that cannot be regained once lost. Therefore, it is important to use time effectively and efficiently. This proverb encourages people to make the most of their time and to use it wisely.

