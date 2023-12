VALLETTA AT CHRISTMAS TIME 2023

From our visit to Valletta last week.

Republic Street in Valletta was swarming with people. On the left is a picture of the decorations along the street while on the right is a band which paraded along the main areas of the city where possible because of the many bars and restaurants which filled the streets with tables and chairs for outside catering.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.