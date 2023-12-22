Previous
EATING OUT IN VALLETTA by sangwann
Photo 4692

EATING OUT IN VALLETTA

From our visit to Valletta last week.
Another collage of street shots from Valleta which I took as we walked around Valletta centre. The city centre used to be so full of different shops selling all kinds of goods. Nowadays there are only cafés, bars and restaurant wherever you look and all of them have a licence to use outdoor space for their tables and chairs and people have barely a space to walk by. We did end our visit by havng a meal ina restaurant before we walked back to our cars, not in these two
Thank you very much for your looks. comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1285% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise