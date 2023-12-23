CLOSE TO HOME

Previous
Shot taken a few days ago.
This house is just five to 10 minutes away from where I live. I have taken a picture of it almost every year these last years. However, last year the owners didn’t decorate it at all and the reason could be (I may be wrong) because of the loss of a loved one very close to Christmas and the family was in mourning.
This year it looks more densely decorated covering most of the façade. This is the first time I took a shot from this angle but I also took pictures from in front of the façade. I liked this one most.
Diana ace
A lovely shot of all those fancy decorations, so much to see here. I particularly like the decorations on the roof.
December 23rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Wow, they really went to town!
December 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow it is bright and colourful. I hope they turn off the lights at bedtime
December 23rd, 2023  
