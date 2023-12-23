CLOSE TO HOME

Shot taken a few days ago.

This house is just five to 10 minutes away from where I live. I have taken a picture of it almost every year these last years. However, last year the owners didn’t decorate it at all and the reason could be (I may be wrong) because of the loss of a loved one very close to Christmas and the family was in mourning.

This year it looks more densely decorated covering most of the façade. This is the first time I took a shot from this angle but I also took pictures from in front of the façade. I liked this one most.

