HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM ME, ME AND ME

I couldn’t decide what to post as a New Year card and decided to post this.

The story behind this collage goes like this. I have been trying a different editing tool lately and have been finding difficulty to remember the different tools. I tried some face clean up, I mean from the marks of old age, on this picture which I took around a month ago when Christine and I went to church to watch Max, together with many others from his school, on his (Catholic) Confirmation Day. Christine was against me wearing a suit because she said they are no longer in fashion but after many years of wearing casual cloths I insisted on putting on this suit and felt so good in it that I took a selfie with my mobile. Yesterday I played with the shot and forwarded the end result to my family on Messenger. Within a few minutes I had a great laugh when Ian, my son-in-law, posted back different versions of me. So I took the two of them that I liked most and together with my version made this collage. Mind you I have never imagined myself as Superman or a fellow with those biceps.

Have a great start to the New Year and may it be full of blessings for you and all your families.

