HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM ME, ME AND ME by sangwann
I couldn’t decide what to post as a New Year card and decided to post this.
The story behind this collage goes like this. I have been trying a different editing tool lately and have been finding difficulty to remember the different tools. I tried some face clean up, I mean from the marks of old age, on this picture which I took around a month ago when Christine and I went to church to watch Max, together with many others from his school, on his (Catholic) Confirmation Day. Christine was against me wearing a suit because she said they are no longer in fashion but after many years of wearing casual cloths I insisted on putting on this suit and felt so good in it that I took a selfie with my mobile. Yesterday I played with the shot and forwarded the end result to my family on Messenger. Within a few minutes I had a great laugh when Ian, my son-in-law, posted back different versions of me. So I took the two of them that I liked most and together with my version made this collage. Mind you I have never imagined myself as Superman or a fellow with those biceps.
Have a great start to the New Year and may it be full of blessings for you and all your families.
Maggiemae ace
The third photo is quite real! Very good editing!
December 31st, 2023  
