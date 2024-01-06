STAYING IN SHAPE

From the last series of shots of our Livigno holiday which I interrupted for the festive season. This is from the 7th day, that is from 9th September, 2023.

The seventh day of our holiday was a relaxing one. We started out late to visit a local milk and cheese factory but there was nothing see there, only the shop selling local milk products. Having an ice cream was marvelous though.

We then walked to the Livigno lake and on the way there I saw these guys, three of them I think, practicing cross-country skiing on wheels in preparation for the skiing season. A quick shot of them made for an interesting picture, I think. They looked out of place on skis with wheels and on the road.

