STAYING IN SHAPE by sangwann
STAYING IN SHAPE

From the last series of shots of our Livigno holiday which I interrupted for the festive season. This is from the 7th day, that is from 9th September, 2023.
The seventh day of our holiday was a relaxing one. We started out late to visit a local milk and cheese factory but there was nothing see there, only the shop selling local milk products. Having an ice cream was marvelous though.
We then walked to the Livigno lake and on the way there I saw these guys, three of them I think, practicing cross-country skiing on wheels in preparation for the skiing season. A quick shot of them made for an interesting picture, I think. They looked out of place on skis with wheels and on the road.
Thans a lot for your views, comments and fav. on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Rob Z ace
What a super photo - such a fascinating way to exercise.
January 6th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fabulous - I’ve never before seen anyone do this
January 6th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
January 6th, 2024  
