UNSURE WHICH TO POST

From the last series of shots of our Livigno holiday which I interrupted for the festive season. This is from the 7th day, that is from 9th September, 2023.

The seventh day of our holiday was a relaxing one. On a walk along Lake Livigno there were good activities to capture. I took a few and was undecided which to post up to the last minute. Finally I decided on these three. The day was beautiful and warm so a family picnic was very appropriate to take a shot of. The two bird shots have been enlarged several times. I saw this bird diving in the water and coming up again on the rocks empty handed. He stayed there for a few minutes searching for a possible other dive but gave up in the end and flew off. I don’t know what sort of bird this is.

